Technology Gallery These space images taken by NASA’s Spitzer Telescope look like modern art The Spitzer Telescope was launched by NASA 16 years ago in August 2003. To celebrate its sixteenth birthday, the space agency has shared some beautiful space images captured by the infrared telescope. The center of the Milky Way galaxy (Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/STScI) The Orion nebula (Image souce: NASA/JPL-Caltech/STScI) Spiral Galaxy Messier 81: The pink glow of the dust in this image is a result of illumination by forming stars. (Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/S. Willner (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)) The Tortured Clouds of Eta Carinae: The glowing bright portion in the centre is the star Eta Carinae, which is one of the most massive stars in our galaxy. It weighs around 100 times the mass of the Sun. (Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech) The Cartwheel galaxy: The blue, green, and purple ring in the image are caused by the collision of two galaxies. (Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/STScI/CXC) The Pleiades start cluster is known as the Seven Sisters. (Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech) The Helix Nebula is all that remains of a start that used to be like our Sun once. (Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)