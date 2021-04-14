3 / 5

In 2019, Samsung introduced the world's first QLED 8K TV in India. The television supported 8K resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR to offer an immersive viewing experience to users. The QLED TV was able to transform SD, FHD or UHD content in 8K with improved brightness, enhanced sound and better overall output. The TVs ship with Bixby and offer voice assistant capabilities right out of the box, so that you can control them using your voice. Samsung also introduced an ambient mode, which lets the TV display art or photographs when the TV isn't in use. The feature allows people to use the TV as a large photo frame.