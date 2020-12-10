3 / 4

Samsung has launched a new 110-inch MicroLED TV in South Korea. The Ultra-HD TV comes with HDR screen. The company has also an embedded Majestic Sound System that is said to offer 5.1-channel surround sound from the TV. It also comes with Object Tracking Sound Pro tech. The television has a MicroLED display technology, which helps replaces the need for backlights and colour filters. There is also a feature called Multi-View, which lets you split the 110-inch television into four separate viewing boxes simultaneously. Samsung is expected to release this 110-inch MicroLED TV globally in the first quarter of 2021. The television is available for pre-order for KRW 170 million (approximately Rs 1.15 crores).