Yamaha Music has launched 'PSR-E373' keyboard. The 61-key, touch-sensitive portable keyboard, comes with an all-new tone generator LSI. You get a comprehensive library of 622 instrument voices, unique Super Articulation Lite voices. The PSR-E373 has a function that automatically plays an appropriate backing (rhythm + bass + chord) accompaniment, which you can control by playing root notes or chords with your left hand. You get two ways to play chords. The "Smart Chord" helps learners play chords with just one finger, and "Multi" option lets you play chords normally, with all the constituent notes. The device has an LCD display and smart devices connectivity features, duo mode, and more. It is priced at Rs 13,990 and can be purchased via Amazon.