Soundcore by Anker has launched the Infini Pro soundbar, which is priced at Rs 15,999 in India. However, Flipkart is selling it for Rs 14,499. It comes with three EQ modes, two 3-inch subwoofers, two 2.5-inch mid-range drivers, two 1-inch tweeters, and two bass ports for a total output of 120W. The device supports Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos. The company is calling it the world's first all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar. The soundbar uses the brand's 'BassUp' tech, which is basically a customised digital signal processor to offer better bass output.