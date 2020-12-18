4 / 6

Wings lifestyle has launched a new set of true wireless earbuds in India. The latest Wings Vibe comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, advanced 6mm drivers, passive noise isolation, and dual-mic. As per the company, the earbuds will deliver 6 hours of battery life. With the case, you will get 18 hours of playtime. The case has a Type-C port for charging. It is priced at Rs 2,499. Users can get it via Flipkart and Myntra. But, on Myntra, it can be purchased for Rs 1,499. This offer will remain valid till December 25.