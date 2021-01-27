2 / 4

Anker has launched a 10W PowerWave charging stand in India. The device can charge most Qi-supported phones. One can place a phone horizontally to enjoy videos while charging, or go vertical for video conferencing or to use facial recognition tech. Anker PowerWave charger can deliver charging power through cases (5mm thick). With its 10W fast charge mode, a full charge for Samsung devices takes 30 minutes less than other wireless Chargers, as per the company. The device supports standard charging speed for devices from other brands. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and the wireless stand can be purchased via Amazon or leading retail stores.