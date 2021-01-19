4 / 5

Ambrane has launched two new pair of TWS earbuds, including NeoBuds 11 and NeoBuds 22. Both the earbuds cost Rs 2,499 in India. The NeoBuds 11 earbuds have IPX4 sweat resistance rating, ANC support, voice assistant support, and more. The charging case comes with LED digital display. One can get up to 12 hours of battery life with the charging case. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, multi-functional button, voice assistance support, and more. The NeoBuds 22 earbuds will offer up to 14 hours of playtime with the charging case, as per the company.