The new desk lamp from iGear comes with dimmable eye-protection LEDs. It has a fully-functional LCD clock for night and day use. The Desklite+ uses a built-in rechargeable 2000mAh battery. It is said to deliver up to six hours of continuous battery life if the brightness set to 80 percent. The device features a foldable design with the upper arm housing the 5-Watt LED array and the body/pillar supporting a large and readable LCD clock. There is also a touch switch on the base to allow dimming the lights and adjusting the illumination, as per the lighting conditions. It is equipped with a fully functional digital LCD clock, which displays the time, day, date, calendar, alarm. One will also find a second LCD panel, which highlights the real-time temperature of your room. The iGear Desklite+ will cost Rs 2,350 on Amazon and Flipkart.