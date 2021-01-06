2 / 4

Bose has launched a new pair of Sport Open Earbuds. The new audio product from the brand is compatible with Bluetooth 5.1 devices and supports a single multi-function button for music controls, answering calls, and summoning a digital assistant. It is said to offer 8 hours of battery life. The wireless earbuds are IPX4 rated, and OpenAudio tech. It features in-call noise reduction from wind and noise. The earbuds are priced at $199, which is 14,570.