TCL is offering its 50-inch C715 TV for Rs 49,990. The QLED TV ships with Quantum dot tech, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and even supports hand-free voice control. TCL is also selling its 43-inch 4K UHD TV for Rs 26,990, the 50-inch for Rs 35,990, and the 55-inch model will cost Rs 39,990. The 4K UHD TCL TVP615 TVs come with apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Sony Liv, and ZEE 5. As part of its year-end offer, TCL is offering TCL S6500S and S6500FS TVs at Rs 13,490 and Rs 24,990, respectively.