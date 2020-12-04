5 / 5

RAEGR has launched a 2-in-1 wireless charging foldable stand. You can use this device as a stand for video calls as well as to wirelessly charge your phone. It can simultaneously charge up to two compatible devices using triple coil tech. It can charge Qi-compatible phones and AirPods/earbuds as well. The company says that you can use it as a stand while charging. The stand can be folded into a very small size. It weighs just about 80g. The stand has two in-built coils that allow you to charge your smartphone in horizontal or vertical positions with a maximum power of up to 10W. It is also equipped with the protection for over-voltage, over-current, temperature control, short circuit and Foreign Object Detection. It is available for Rs 2,499 on Amazon India and Flipkart.