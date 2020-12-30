2020: A Rewind
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
- Health and science lessons from the pandemic
- 2020 was a year of struggle, innovation for teachers
- Despite a pandemic, these were the most bizarre stories of 2020
- The quirkiest gadgets we saw in 2020
Tech launches today: Garmin smartwatch, Vivo Y20 (2021), and moreUpdated: December 30, 2020 8:10:06 pm
