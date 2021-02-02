3 / 4

The Itel A47 smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 5,499. The price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. It offers a 5.5-inch HD+ display, a 3,020mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, a 5MP dual rear camera setup and more. The device supports storage expansion up to 32GB. With this handset, you can get photography features like Smart Recognition, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, and more. One can also shoot videos in 1440x720 pixels resolution.