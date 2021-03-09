7 / 9

Fujifilm has launched GFX100S camera, which is priced at Rs 5,39,999. The company has also taken wraps off Fujifilm X-E4, which will cost consumers Rs 75,000 in India. Fujifilm GFX100S features a 102MP sensor and is equipped with X-Processor 4 image-processing engine as well as an ultra-sonic vibration sensor cleaning system. The camera has a 102MP CMOS sensor with 3.76 million phase detection pixels, and phase detection AF at -5.5EV. It can record 4K videos at up to 29.97fps for up to 120 minutes. In full-HD mode, the device can do up to 59.94fps for up to 120 minutes, as per the company The camera comes with 19 different film modes. The camera also sports a small 3.2-inch touch screen that supports tilt adjustment in three angles.