The Razer Book 13 laptop has been launched with a price label of $1,199 (roughly Rs 89,000). This price is for the Core i5 variant, which ships with 8GB + 256GB storage. The Intel Core i7 model with 16GB + 256GB model is priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs 1.18 lakh). It is unknown whether the devices will also be launched in the Indian market. The Razer Book 13 runs Windows 10 Home. It comes with up to a 4K touch display with 178-degree viewing angles and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is an 11th generation Intel processor, which is backed by Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop's keyboard supports per-key RGB lighting, which is powered by Razer Chroma. It even offers support for anti-ghosting, and has a 55Wh battery with a 65W power adapter. Connectivity options include Intel Wireless AX 201, Bluetooth 5.1, a Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more.