7 / 10

Roav by Anker has launched its second Dashcam, the Roav Dashcam C2 Pro priced at Rs 15,490 in India. The device will be made available on Amazon India, and the company states that it is a perfect do it yourself (DIY) device to get the driver started with every journey. The dashcam can easily be installed inside of the car with the help of a suction mount provided in the box. The camera supports Night Vision with the help of the Sony Starvis sensor and NightHawk technology. It can capture video in 1080p definition and is powered by the Ambarella A12 chipset. The device comes with 5 lens elements and Wide Dynamic Range image balancing.