Belkin launched its latest Soundform Freedom TWS earbuds. The audio product comes with custom-built drivers, environmental noise cancellation, Qualcomm QCC3046 SoC, and IPX5 rating. The company claims that users will get up to 8 hours of playtime. Belkin says users will get an additional 20 hours of charge with the case that supports Qi wireless charging. One can buy it via Belkin's official website. It will also be available through select retailers worldwide sometime in March or April this year. The price of the wireless earbuds is yet to announced.