Anker's sub-brand Soundcore has launched Life Dot 2 TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. It is said to offer up to 35 hours of playtime. The earbuds have six beam-forming microphones along with a noise-cancelling algorithm. It offers support for fast charging technology by Anker. The earbuds' noise cancellation feature works in three modes – transport, outdoor and indoor. The transport mode blocks out lower frequencies. The indoor mode reduces mid-range sounds like voices in an office. The company is offering customers 18 months of warranty. Interested buyers can get it via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 7,999 in India.