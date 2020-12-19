1 / 14

Skullcandy has launched a new pair of headphones, which is called Hesh ANC. As the name suggests, the new audio product supports Active Noise Canceling (ANC), and Bluetooth connectivity. The company claims that users will get up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. Users will get three hours of battery with just 10 minutes of charge, as per Skullcandy. The device has an ambient mode that deactivates ANC. It will be sold for Rs 10,999 via the brand's official site.