3 / 8

The newly launched BoomBox 2 speaker from JBL comes with 80W output in AC mode and 60W in battery mode. The new audio product offers 50Hz to 20,000Hz frequency response range. The company has added a 10,000mAh battery inside the JBL Boombox 2, which can be charged in 6.5 hours, as per the brand. JBL claims that users will get up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device also supports Bluetooth connectivity, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is IPX7 rated and can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices. The latest JBL Boombox 2 is priced at Rs 33,999 in India. It is being sold in a single Black colour.