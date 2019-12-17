1 / 4

Realme has launched its Realme X2 smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The device will be made available starting December 20 on Flipkart and the company's own website. The device is quite similar to the Realme XT in terms of specifications. It features a similar design, the same battery capacity, battery, quad-cameras and display. Differences between the two include, the Snapdragon 730G processor, 30W fast charging support and a 32MP front-facing camera.