The Molekule Air Mini+ air purifier has been launched in India, which will be available for purchase through Amazon.in. It is priced at Rs 45,999 and comes with Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology, which the company says can capture and destroy viruses, bacteria, allergens, mold, and other pollutants that are present in the air. Air Mini+ includes features such as a particulate matter sensor, automatic fan speeds via Auto Protect mode, and a vegan leather handle. Its particle sensor can detect particulate matter in the air of the room in which it operates and rates the air quality, as per the company. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The energy consumption is between 20-55 watts, and the noise level varies between 39-62dBA, pending fan speed.