2 / 6

JBL has launched two new speakers in India. The latest JBL PartBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 speakers come with a wireless mic, rechargeable batteries. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is priced at Rs 24,999, whereas the JBL PartyBox 310 will cost you Rs 39,999. One can buy them via JBL India’s official website, online and offline retail outlets. JBL PartyBox On-The-Go comes with 100W of JBL Pro Sound, and is said to last for six hours on battery. It is IPX4 rated making it splashproof. The JBL PartyBox 310 comes with a dual-mic and guitar inputs along with built-in sound effects. It is equipped with 240W of JBL Pro Sound, and is said to offer 18 hours of battery life.