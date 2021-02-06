2 / 5

Panasonic's new Lumix BGH1 camera is priced at Rs 1,94,990 and is available via Panasonic brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School. As for the features, the device comes with a 10.2MP sensor and leverages Live MOS with dual native ISO tech for image processing. It uses a Micro Four Thirds lens mount and features a wide dynamic range of 13 stops with V-Log latitude. It shoots in 4:3 aspect ratio and sRGB for still images supports up to 3680x2760 pixels resolution. The Panasonic Lumix BGH1 can record up to 4K at 59.95fps with H.265/HEVC encoding. The camera supports Auto focus (AF) and manual focus (MF).