2 / 5

The Realme Buds Air Pro is already available in India. What the company has launched today is a new Master Edition with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The new audio product comes with 94ms super-low latency, transparency mode, 10mm bass boost driver, dual-mic cancellation for calls, and support for a quick charge. The company is claiming that 15 minutes charge will give users seven hours of playback time. It is priced at Rs Rs 4,999 and will go on sale on January 8, 2021.