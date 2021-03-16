5 / 6

Bluei has launched Echo 6 and Echo 9 wireless neckbands. The former will cost you Rs 950 and the latter is priced at Rs 725. The company is giving 6-months warranty. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a smart lock system to prevent the earbuds from falling off, hands-free function, and voice-activated dialing feature. The company is claiming that users will get 30 hours of playtimes with Echo 6 and 10 hours of battery life with Echo 9. The latter is available in grey and colours options. The Echo 6 is selling in three colours - red, blue and black.