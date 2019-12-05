5 / 10

HiFuture TidyBudsPro: HiFuture has launched new true wireless earbuds in India-- TidyBudsPro for Rs 4,499. It is available in two colour options -- Black and White -- via Amazon and Flipkart. The charging case of the earbuds features a 3,000mAh battery and can also be used as a mini power bank for mobile phones. The earpiece itself promises 8 hours of playtime from a single charge and 100 extra hours via the charging case with up to 10-12 times of charging. The TidyBudsPro run on Bluetooth 5.0 technology claiming a stable connection up to 10 metres of range. There are no physcial buttons on the buds but you can also control music, calls and voice assistant using the intuitive touchpad technology with just one touch. The TidyBudsPro also support virtual assistants and compatible with both iOS and Android devices.