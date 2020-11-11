6 / 6

Fujifilm X-T200 will be available for Rs 49,999 with 15-45mm kit and Rs 68,999 with additional 50-230mm lens. It comes with the “central viewfinder style,” adopted by the popular X-Series such as the FUJIFILM X-T3 that boasts advanced mobility and excellent operability. The camera is designed in a compact body with a better grip, weighing just 370g* and comes with an APS-C sensor packing 24.24 million pixels and a high-performance image processing engine. Its 3.5 inch LCD monitor also comes with touch operation and upgraded still features with faster and more precise auto-focus. In addition, the camera offers upgraded video recording features that results in improved Full HD resolution and high-speed recording. (Image: Fujifilm)