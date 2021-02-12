2 / 5

The newly launched Asus ROG Strix GA35 comes with a starting price of Rs 2,54,990. It is equipped with up to a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 240mm liquid cooler. The company has also taken wraps off Asus ROG Strix GT35 gaming desktop, which is priced at Rs 2,34,990. It is available with up to an Intel Core i9 CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD and a 120mm liquid cooler.