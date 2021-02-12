Latest news
- Legacy issues like unsettled borders have grown in scale and intensity: Army Chief
- Congress says govt compromising national security, territorial integrity
- Over 350 teachers allowed to skip Covid-19 vaccine shot
- Kolkata: 150 Left-Congress workers, 15 policemen injured in clashes
- BJP picks 31 Muslim candidates in Bharuch, its highest in district
- Mauni Amavasya: Priyanka Gandhi takes a dip in Sangam; govt showers petals on pilgrims
- 0000000000 is also the cellphone number of those tested for Covid in Bihar
- Testing gaps: Bihar to probe, Jharkhand calls for data check
- Day after, Trudeau office says he spoke to Modi on ‘recent protests’
- ‘Better communication’ with Govt: Twitter to ‘restructure’ India team
- Uttarakhand flash flood: Fresh scare, officials say can’t give time frame on rescue
- Direct access to govt gilt bonds: what to look at before investing
Tech launches of the week: Infinix Smart 5, Noise Colorfit Pro 3, and moreFebruary 12, 2021 9:09:34 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- MEA reacts to Canada's remarks, says Trudeau commended India for holding dialogue with protesting farmers
- Assertion that Indian territory is up to Finger 4 is categorically false: MoD
- EntertainmentWandaVision episode 6 recap: MCU series continues to upend genre conventions
- EntertainmentTop Tucker: Badshah and Rashmika Mandanna groove to peppy north-meets-south song
- Trending'Skelecaster': Florida man builds guitar out of his dead uncle's skeleton
- Trending'Edible' Bernie Sanders is now going viral, Stephen King wants a bite
- SportsWasim Jaffer: 'Secretary, selectors pushing non-deserving players'
- Why Narain Karthikeyan is chasing the Le Mans dream and why it matters
- OpinionThe decision of China and India to disengage should be seen as a first step to ending hostilities
- The Farakka 'lock' and hilsa, why there is both hope and apprehension
- LifestyleWhen my friends went to the park, I did Jane Fonda's workout at home: Deanne Panday
- TechnologyPoco M3 review: High on substance, higher on style