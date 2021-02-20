1 / 6

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential comes with a starting price of Rs 4,499. It offers a 4-inch LED display, an Amlogic A113X processor, and a 1.5W speaker. The device is being offered with 4GB RAM and 512MB of eMMC storage. It includes two microphones and comes with an inbuilt night light (with 31 lumens brightness). Lenovo has even added a microphone mute toggle on the Smart Clock Essential to let you disable the inbuilt microphones. As the name suggests, one can use it to set alarms. Users can also listen to the news or get weather details. It offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.