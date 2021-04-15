1 / 6

Canon has launched three new RF lenses - the RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM, RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF600mm f/4L IS USM. The RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM is the world’s first medium telephoto macro lens with a maximum shooting magnification of 1.4x. The RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF600mm f/4L IS USM telephoto lenses are native to the RF mount and offer "professional and advanced amateurs with extra reach that comes with a high level of image quality, reliability and durability," Canon said. The company is also developing the new EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera, which will sport the new 35mm full-frame, backlit, stacked CMOS sensor and a DIGIC X image processor. The new camera is designed to provide high-level basic functionality required to meet the needs of professional and enthusiast users. This will be Canon’s first digital camera to have Eye Control AF functionality, which will enable the AF frame to adjust according to detected movement of the user’s eye, so that users will get smoother shots with quick focus. It will feature a dust and water resistance body design too.