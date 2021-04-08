4 / 5

Ambrane has launched a new pair of wireless neckbands. The Ambrane Bassband Lite earphones are priced at Rs 1, 299, whereas the Bassband Pro earphones will cost you Rs 2,199 in India. The company ships them with 365 days of warranty. The brand has also unveiled Melody 20 and Melody 11 nechband earphones that are priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,799, respectively. Lastly, the new Trendz 11 earphones will sold for Rs 1,999. It is said to deliver up to 6 hours of battery life. All the devices support digital assistant, including Google Assistant and Siri. One can buy them via Flipkart or Amazon.