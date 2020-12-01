1 / 4

The newly launched Jabra Elite 85t comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). You also get transparency with HearThrough mode, apart from just ANC mode. The earphones offer six microphones and wind protection for better call clarity. It is said to deliver up to 5.5 hours of battery and up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. The company is claiming that users will get this result if ANC is enabled. It is Qi-certified, which means it can be charged wirelessly. The audio product has a dedicated ANC chip, 12mm speakers, semi-open design, and IPX4-rating. It can be purchased for Rs 18,999 via Amazon.