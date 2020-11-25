2 / 4

The latest Diesel On Fadelite smartwatch comes with Google WearOS and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. It features a 43mm case size and is priced at Rs 21,995. It is available for purchase via Diesel stores and with select retailers. The smartwatch supports Google Assistant, Google Pay, GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, customizable watch faces, activity tracking and music control. One will be able to phone notifications on it. The fitness tracker is swim proof.