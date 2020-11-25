Top news
- Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away after battling with Covid-19
- In search of vaccine cold chain, some clues from dairy sector
- From vaccine-readiness to need for funds: what states told PM Modi
- UP clears ‘love jihad’ law: 10-year jail, cancelling marriage if for conversion
- The scholarship scam: To stem fraud, Centre sends list of dos, don’ts
- Corporates as banks: What led to this recommendation, and why has it come in for criticism?
- Bengal polls: ‘Insider-outsider’ to be key theme of TMC campaign
- Aslam Sher Khan writes over Batra being made Hockey India 'life president'
- Alibaba, dating apps among 43 more with China links banned by Govt
Tech launches today: Samsung Galaxy A12, Diesel Fadelite smartwatch, and moreNovember 25, 2020 6:07:36 pm
Best of Express
- Centre issues new Covid guidelines for states/UTs from Dec 1; details here
- Explained: UP's 'love jihad' law, and why it could be implemented vigorously
- EntertainmentJallikattu is India’s entry for Oscars 2021
- EntertainmentDurgamati trailer: Of conspiracy and a haunted house
- TrendingWatch: Newly-elected New Zealand MP Dr Gaurav Sharma takes oath in Sanskrit
- TrendingThe many jokes and memes about celebrities posting vacation pics from Maldives
- SportsDhoni vs Kohli: Who has been more successful Down Under?
- SportsTeam India goes back to ’92 World Cup kit as new sponsors plays it safe
- OpinionProtecting Article 32: Right to constitutional remedies is the Constitution’s soul
- Explained Ideas: How will history judge the Modi-Shah duo?
- LifestyleGordon Ramsay's new London restaurant is selling a Rs 7k burger
- TechnologyHow 'Made in India' drones could help revolutionise agriculture, health sector