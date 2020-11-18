Top news
- Pfizer ends Covid-19 vaccine trial with 95% efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorisation
- Jailed Varavara Rao to be moved to hospital, treatment at state's expense
- 60,000 tests a day, doubling ICU beds: How Centre plans to tackle Delhi's Covid surge
- Lakshmi Vilas Bank moratorium: Depositors' money safe, assures RBI-appointed administrator
- Indian Army sets up habitat facilities for troops deployed in eastern Ladakh amid China row
- In rural Kerala, real life frames make Left's campaign for local polls go viral
- Explained: Why Akhilesh Yadav will not risk any alliance for 2022
Tech launches today: Soundcore headphones, Syska speaker, Timex smartwatch, and moreUpdated: November 18, 2020 8:15:24 pm
- J&K: 12 civilians injured as militants lob grenade at securitymen in Pulwama
- EntertainmentFirst of Many: Bhairavi Raichura revisits Ahankaar
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan begins filming his next, see photos
- TrendingWhy 'first salary' is trending on Twitter and the many memes it inspired
- TrendingViral video: Netizens are all praise for this Tamil Nadu cop for carrying out his duty amid heavy rains
- SportsSunil Gavaskar to Virat Kohli: The age of paternity leaves
- SportsWriddhiman Saha back at India nets, on road to recovery
- OpinionDemocratic barbarism, where every issue is seen as partisan combat, is aided by judicial power
- Why PB Mehta believes the SC is failing to live up to its role
- LifestyleFrom sweaters to thigh-high boots: Style cues to ace winter fashion
- TechnologyApple iPhone 12 Pro Max review: The iPhone for professionals