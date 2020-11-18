3 / 5

The Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch is on sale via the company's official site and other authorised retailers. The wearable is being sold for Rs 6,995, which is the price for the silicone strap variant. Those buying the stainless steel mesh strap will have to pay Rs 7,295. The 36mm smartwatch comes equipped with a rectangular-shaped dial with a touchscreen display. The dial features a metal frame. One needs to download the iConnect by Timex 2 app to connect with the phone. The device is IP68 rated, and will show notifications for calls, texts, and calendar events. The fitness tracker can monitor your heart rate, sleeping patterns, and other activities. It can give sedentary reminders, and help control music. The company is claiming that customers will get up to five days of battery life.