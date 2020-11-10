3 / 6

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is priced at EUR 100, which is approximately Rs 8,800 in India. This information comes from German publication golem.de. It is being reported that this streaming device might not be launched in India as a Nokia Media Streamer streaming device was recently launched for Rs 3,499. The new one is also powered by Android TV. It even offers support for 4K streaming, dual-band WLAN, Bluetooth 4.2 and Google's Cast protocol. The Nokia streaming box is powered by Amlogic S905X3 processor. Connectivity options include Ethernet port, HDMI port, Digital Audio Out, AV Out, USB Type-A port, USB Type-C port, and a dedicated outlet for power. The device ships with remote control, which features dedicated buttons for Youtube, Netflix, and Prime Video.