Google Nest Mini: Google India today announced the Nest Mini-- the successor to Google Home Mini for a price of Rs 4,499. Starting today, the devcie is available to buy in Chalk and Charcoal colour variants at Flipkart. Google says that it has upgraded the hardware and software to make it sound better, and bring out the bass of the Google Assistant powered Nest Mini. This puck-like speaker is 1.65-inches tall and 3.85-inches in diameter and has a fabric-covered top-half and a rubber bottom. Similar to its predecessor, the Nest Mini has four LEDs placed in the middle of the top panel. The volume buttons are capacitive and located on the sides of the speaker. When you touch each side of the device, the volume goes up and down.