CLAW launches Stag Superb Plus Turntable for Rs 8,990: CLAW has launched the Stag Superb Plus Turntable a record player with built-in speakers for Rs 8,990. The device is available at leading online and retail stores in two colour variants-- Black and Brown. The CLAW Stag features a woodeen finish base and transparent dust cover. The stylus supports 33.3, 45, and 78 RPM speeds and 7", 10", and 12" vinyl records featuring a belt drive with a manual tone arm and auto stop function for playback. Built-in with 2 units of 3W stereo speakers, the device can also be connected to external speakers or headphones via the RCA or 3.5mm outputs. The Stag Superb Plus also has a digital recording feature so that users can digitize their vinyl records into MP3 audio files on PC by using the included USB cable. The Stag Superb Plus carries a 1 year CLAW brand warranty across India.