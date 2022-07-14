1 / 6

On July 13, the night sky was dominated by the largest and brightest moon of the year, called a "Supermoon". Referred to as the "Buck Moon," this was the closes supermoon of the year. Here are some images of the Supermoon. A bird passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon's orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual during the phenomenon (Image credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash)