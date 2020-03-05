4 / 7

Sony has confirmed that the PS2 sold over 155 million units during its life-cycle. This made it the best-selling video game console of all time, beating the Nintendo DS, which sold 154.02 million units. Over 3,800 game titles were released during its life-cycle, which in total sold over 1.5 billion copies. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) (Source: Photo by Karanveer Singh Arora)