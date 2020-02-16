6 / 6

Motorola Razr is already available in the US and the brand is gearing up to bring its first foldable flip phone to India very soon. The exact date of the Motorola Razr India launch is yet to be announced but we can expect the phone to hit the Indian market in the next few weeks. The Motorola Razr features an internal 6.20-inche screen and an outer screen measuring 2.70-inches. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and it features a single 16MP on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. While Motorola is yet to reveal the India price of the Razr, it is priced at $1500 for the US market.