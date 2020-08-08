- Follow Kozhikode crash Live Updates
- Follow Mumbai rains LIVE updates
- Some shots produced by Serum could cost less than Rs 240 per dose
- Vaccine hunt in late stage, 2 top panels coordinating and monitoring efforts
- Son in jail for five months, Bihar RTI activist says 14-yr-old framed, declared adult
- Parliament in Covid: Alternate workdays, sheets to separate rows
- Parliamentary panel discusses EIA draft despite NDA members’ objections
- 24 hours on, no FIR yet in Shrey Hospital fire incident
First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UltraUpdated: August 8, 2020 3:08:15 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Son in jail for five months, Bihar RTI activist says 14-year-old framed
- India Coronavirus Numbers: Rise in recoveries, growth in active cases drop
- EntertainmentAbhishek Bachchan tests negative for coronavirus after 29 days in hospital
- EntertainmentRana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding LIVE UPDATES
- TrendingTremors felt in Odisha, #earthquake memes take over Twitter
- TrendingGerman nudist chases down boar after animal runs away with his laptop, photos go viral
- SportsEngland vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates
- SportsHands sanitised, social distancing protocol followed, Sai Praneeth is back
- OpinionDear Sundar Pichai, there’s a lot you take on when you take on the task of digitising India
- Why the Air India crash would have been much worse had the aircraft caught fire
- LifestyleHand-painted panels to gota work: A peek into Rana-Miheeka's pre-wedding decor
- TechnologyThese gadgets can help you stay safe during the COVID-19 times.. check them out