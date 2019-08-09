Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy Note 10 to Book S, everything that launched

Both the Note phones run either Samsung’s 7nm Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s only 12GB RAM option for the Galaxy Note 10+, along with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Note 10+ should last all-day with its 4300mAh battery, while the Galaxy Note 10 will also give a full day of juice with a 3500mAh cell. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)