Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy Note 10 to Book S, everything that launched

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in New York earlier this week where the technology giant unveiled its much-awaited Galaxy Note 10 series. We take a look at all the products that were unveiled during the week.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 series comprising of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ earlier this week at its Unpacked 2019 event. This is the first time the smartphone maker has launched two variants of the Note series simultaneously. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ come with a new “asymmetric” design language that includes a punch hole positioned in the centre for a 10MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is available starting from Rs 69,999, while the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ begins from Rs 79,999. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Both the Note phones run either Samsung’s 7nm Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s only 12GB RAM option for the Galaxy Note 10+, along with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Note 10+ should last all-day with its 4300mAh battery, while the Galaxy Note 10 will also give a full day of juice with a 3500mAh cell. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Samsung comes with the S Pen that has gained several new enhancements and features. Samsung is adding a number of new features to increase the capability of the S Pen including Air Actions, handwritten note-to-text conversion and the ability to export notes in various formats, including Microsoft Office. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Book S at its Unpacked 2019 event. The latest laptop is priced at $999 (approximately Rs 70,546) onward and features an integrated cellular modem with always-on connectivity. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is Windows-based and is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of solid-state drive storage. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Separately, Samsung also launched its Watch Active2 smartwatch just a few days ahead of Unpacked 2019 event. Galaxy Watch Active2 has been made available in two size variants 40mm and 44mm variant. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has been launched in two variants a 40mm model, which is backed by a 247mAh battery and a 44mm variant, which is powered by the 340mAh battery. The LTE variant comes with 1.5GB of RAM paired with 4GB of internal storage, whereas, the Wi-Fi only variant comes with 768MB of RAM along with 4GB of internal storage. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is powered by the Exynos 9110 processor, which is also the same processor that powered the original Galaxy Watch Active. Two major changes that the company has brought with the new Galaxy Watch Active2 are LTE support and the addition of an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor. (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

