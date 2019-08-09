Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy Note 10 to Book S, everything that launchedhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/technology-gallery/samsung-galaxy-unpacked-2019-event-galaxy-note-10-to-book-s-everything-that-launched-5891292/
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event: Galaxy Note 10 to Book S, everything that launched
Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in New York earlier this week where the technology giant unveiled its much-awaited Galaxy Note 10 series. We take a look at all the products that were unveiled during the week.