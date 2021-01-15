4 / 6

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and its Plus version come with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP primary telephoto camera. In photo mode, the device supports 3X lossless zoom (with autofocus and OIS) and up to 30x zoom. The flagship phones can shoot 8K videos at 24fps. There is also a 12MP secondary wide-angle camera sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there is a 10-megapixel camera. The most premium version has a quad rear camera setup, including a 108MP sensor with OIS support, a 12MP Dual Pixel sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 10MP sensor with an f/4.9 telephoto lens and OIS support. The former telephoto lens has 3x optical zoom, while the latter one supports 10x optical zoom. The company has also added a laser autofocus sensor. The device also supports 100X Space Zoom. On the front is a 40MP camera.