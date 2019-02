Samsung Galaxy S10e unlike the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ comes with a dual camera setup with OIS on the back. It consists of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP secondary sensor. The Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 come with triple cameras with 12MP+12MP and 16MP combination. The 16MP is the ultra-wide angle lens, while the second 12MP lens is the telephoto one with 2x optical zoom.