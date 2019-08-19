Technology Gallery Samsung Galaxy Note, Realme 5, Xiaomi Mi A3 and others phones launching this week Here are the pictures of the six upcoming smartphones in India. These smartphones include Realme 5, Realme 5 Ppro, Samsung Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, Motorola One Action, and Xiaomi Mi A3. Motorola One Action is a videography focussed smartphone scheduled to launch in India on August 23. Motorola One Action comes with a triple rear camera 12MP main sensor, a 117-degree ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Galaxy Note10+ will be available starting Rs 79,999, while the Galaxy Note10 will be priced at Rs 69,999. It will launch in India on August 20. The Galaxy Note10 carries triple rear cameras whereas the Galaxy Note10+ carries a quad-rear camera setup. Xiaomi Mi A3 is the successor to the Android One powered Mi A2 smartphone. It will launch in India on August 21. Xiaomi Mi A3 carries 48MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 665 processor, in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme is launching the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphone in India on August 20 with quad-camera setup. The Realme 5 Pro carries a 48MP primary sensor at the back and it will succeed the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme 5 is expected to cost under Rs 10,000.