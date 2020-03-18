1 / 8

Samsung has just launched its Galaxy M21 smartphone in India priced at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant. This is quite a good price for a smartphone that comes with a 6,000mAh battery, a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, a triple camera setup on the back and more. All of this said, the device competes directly with the Realme 6 and Redmi Note 9 Pro in India. Here we will be taking a look at how it compares to the two smartphones in terms of specifications.