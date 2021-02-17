9 / 10

OnePlus Nord sports the least megapixels with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. ou also get a 32MP selfie sensor. There is also a secondary ultra-wide front camera. The mid-range device is still running on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10, but it is expected to get Android 11 update soon.