Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available in India at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 37,499. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will come in Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours from Amazon, Samsung.com, and major retail outlets starting today. (Image source: Anuj Bhatia)